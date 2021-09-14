CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INFOGRAPHIC – Navigating the ArmyIgnitED Portal

By Wes O'Donnell
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking advantage of your tuition assistance while serving on active duty is one of the smartest ways to secure your future. I used TA throughout my time in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and left active duty with a bachelor’s degree. This freed up my GI Bill to...

In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

