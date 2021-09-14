The Fight against Coronavirus in Kentucky Using Bipolar Ionization, Covid-19 Sanitizers

The coronavirus global pandemic has hit all the U.S States and Kentucky is among the top in the number of cases, with all of its 120 counties having registered coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has recorded 620,356 cases with 8,003 deaths. The virus seems to be spreading at a very high rate and the test positivity rate is 14%. Last week Friday, September 10, there were 2,541 Kentuckians hospitalized with coronavirus, with 698 under intensive care and 448 on ventilators. This rapid spread calls for Kentucky to come up with proper means to minimize the space. The previous measures by Governor Beshear, such as lockdown, have been lifted due to economic deterioration as it paralyzed many businesses. Travel was also opened, giving way to movement and exposure to the virus. Safety against the virus is now a personal thing, and facilities and businesses are urged to involve safety measures such as the use of Covid-19 Sanitizers services, visitor management plans, bipolar ionization, and understanding HVAC parts to ventilate rooms with fresh air.