Chamber announces new marketing assistant

SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced an addition to staff, bringing on Brooke Curley to handle marketing and social media duties. “Brooke is going to be doing a lot of our copy — she’s going to be writing our press releases, editing our website, showcasing our tourism assets, she’s going to be taking our photos, she’s going to be creating content for Facebook and social media — she’s going to have a really big job,” said Vance Bryce, the chamber’s executive director.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO