Chamber announces new marketing assistant
Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: The Graham County Chamber of Commerce has announced its new marketing assistant. Contributed Article/Courtesy Graham County Chamber of Commerce. GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce changes in its full-time staff. On Sept. 13, Brooke Curley began her employment with the chamber as a marketing assistant. Brooke is a graduate of Eastern Arizona College and Brigham Young University-Idaho, where she studied Art and English secondary education. She grew up in the Gila Valley, briefly moving away to attend school and returning in 2008.gilaherald.com
