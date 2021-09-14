CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber announces new marketing assistant

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: The Graham County Chamber of Commerce has announced its new marketing assistant. Contributed Article/Courtesy Graham County Chamber of Commerce. GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce changes in its full-time staff. On Sept. 13, Brooke Curley began her employment with the chamber as a marketing assistant. Brooke is a graduate of Eastern Arizona College and Brigham Young University-Idaho, where she studied Art and English secondary education. She grew up in the Gila Valley, briefly moving away to attend school and returning in 2008.

WHNT-TV

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce launches fund to assist entrepreneurs

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is launching the Shoals Allocation Fund for Entrepreneurship, or SAFE. It’s a new program that aims to help encourage entrepreneurship in the area by providing funding relief for certain start-up costs. Funding is raised purely on donations, and to help with that,...
FLORENCE, AL
vermontbiz.com

Lake Champlain Chamber announces key staff changes

The Lake Champlain Chamber has announced recent staff changes that further the Chamber’s mission of providing economic opportunity for all Vermonters. Alex Bunten has been hired as the Leadership and Talent Manager at the Chamber. Originally from Vermont, Bunten spent over a decade studying and working across Europe. He has extensive international experience and a background in communications, public relations, and education. Prior to accepting this role, Bunten worked as a project manager at the Burlington Business Association.
BURLINGTON, VT
moversmakers.org

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announces Leadership Cincinnati Class 45

Fifty-six leaders, representing a wide variety of businesses in the region, have been chosen to participate in Class 45 of Leadership Cincinnati USA, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s premier leadership development program, presented by First Financial Bank. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s mission is to grow the vibrancy and economic...
CINCINNATI, OH
Gadsden Times

Chamber president Heather New announces plans to run for mayor of Gadsden

Heather Brothers New announced plans Tuesday to run for mayor of Gadsden. “It’s time to put people above politics to move Gadsden in the right direction,” New said. “My vision is of a city in which our children and grandchildren will have opportunities to receive the best education possible, to have good-paying jobs and to be a place where we can all work, live, play and pray together.”
GADSDEN, AL

