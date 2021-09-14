CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID

 9 days ago

1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle. New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached $5.7 billion over the last three months. Great Health Divide. Foundation using philanthropy to bridge the great health divide. Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT. Coronavirus.

EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Confirm your vaccination: A new requirement for many activities in King County

The following was written by Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health – Seattle & King County:. Preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at extremely high levels in King County, and deaths are increasing. A new Public Health—Seattle & King County (Public Health) policy, announced on September 16, 2021, will create an additional layer of protection from COVID-19.
KING COUNTY, WA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Board rejects vaccination policy for health department employees

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will not require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination as a term of employment. The move to mandate that the 35-employee and a 10-member contracted contact tracing workforce to receive the vaccination by Nov. 4 — the drop-dead date established by the department’s administration as part of a proposed mandate — was unanimously rejected by the board at its Thursday meeting.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
The Conversation U.S.

New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

Even with three highly effective vaccines available in abundance throughout the country, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause a large number of new infections, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. What’s more, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, another rise in infections may be on the way. There is, however, some good news. Numerous medications, including fledgling and repurposed drugs, are accessible. For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, these new treatments, along with supportive care advances – such as placing some patients on their stomachs in a “prone position” – were helping bring down mortality...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Federal judge to hear challenge to Northern Kentucky hospital group’s vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI - A federal judge in Covington will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to temporarily stop St. Elizabeth Healthcare from requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the hospital group’s more than 10,000 employees are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or obtain a medical or religious exemption.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama leaders must circumvent Biden administration rules that limit treatment options for Covid-19 patients

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As the pandemic continues around the Nation, one highly effective medication for those that have already contracted COVID-19 is the monoclonal antibody treatment.  Thousands of patients across Alabama have received this treatment, and it has proven to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent deaths […]
ALABAMA STATE
WTVQ

St. Claire Healthcare expands monoclonal antibody therapy

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – St. Claire HealthCare is now offering monoclonal antibody therapy for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who tested positive, and are at high risk for complications from the virus. The healthcare group began offering the treatment through its HomeCare...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox 19

Highest number of Ohioans under 50 in hospital with COVID-19

There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city. Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October. Northern Kentucky. WATCH | Lee County Schools mourning loss of third...
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Revises COVID Guidance For Schools, Adds Weekly Testing For Unvaccinated Students 12 And Under

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has posted new guidance about when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID-19. After looking at COVID-19 transmission rates within Philadelphia schools and taking into account how other places are handling outbreaks within school settings, the Philadelphia Department of Health has introduced sweeping changes to its protocol as it relates to student testing and school closures. “Today we are posting new guidance on screening in schools and when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID,” Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. There are major changes as it relates to COVID testing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH

