Singapore reports 837 new COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since August last year.

A recent rise in cases after relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

