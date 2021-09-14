CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families Can Apply For Help Paying For Broadband Access

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Lakes Area families having trouble paying for high-speed internet service can get help from Congress. The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides discounts on broadband service and computers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic-related program will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic.

