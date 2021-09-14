CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Former employee pleads guilty to stealing from nonprofit

ccenterdispatch.com
 7 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds, officials said. Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington, which provides programs and services to children and families, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Chesapeake, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy