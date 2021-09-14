CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Holness Could Be the First Openly Autistic Athlete to Compete at A World Championship

By Laurel Dudley
Cover picture for the articleSome may call Sam Holness’ goal overly ambitious: to become the first autistic pro triathlete. After all, there are a lot of goals and steps along that way that might be considered overly ambitious themselves—for instance, finally getting his first sub-5 hour 70.3 at the World Championships this weekend, one hour faster than the average 70.3 finish time. But if he wants to achieve his big goal, then the 28-year-old will have to be more than average. He’ll eventually need to notch a 70.3 close to four hours or faster.

