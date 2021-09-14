CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

School bus loses control, crashes into vehicles in Lakewood with more than a dozen children on board

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lTh5_0bvkSJRI00

A school bus in Lakewood lost control Tuesday morning and crashed with more than a dozen children on board.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. along Forest Avenue at the intersection with 11th Street.

The bus was full of girls headed to the Bais Yaakov High School, which is about 2 miles from the scene.

Multiple witnesses said the bus driver was tailgating a Toyota Camry. As the driver of the Toyota Camry attempted to turn left onto 11th Street, the bus driver then allegedly sped around on the left and tried to pass, at which point it smashed into the Toyota Camry and three other cars.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed at this point.

The bus driver works for Jay’s Bus Service.

News 12 New Jersey called the company to ask about the crash, but they refused to comment.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation inspection reports, Jay's Bus Service has what's termed an "initial out service failure rate of 67%," which is high compared with other bus companies.

After looking further in DOT records, News 12 New Jersey was not able to find any inspection report related to this specific bus. News 12 New Jersey is reaching out to the DOT to find out why there is no record.

The crash has since been cleaned up. There were no injuries reported.

News 12 New Jersey also reached out to the school. An official did not want to say much about what happened other than that they are grateful that none of the girls were hurt.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Police: School bus carrying 37 kids rear-ended by box truck in Riverhead

A school bus with 37 kids aboard was rear-ended by a box truck Monday while traveling on Flanders Road in Riverhead, police say. Southampton police say the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital. The driver of the school bus suffered minor injuries.
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Chemical spill injures multiple people at New Rochelle YMCA

A chemical spill injured multiple people at the New Rochelle YMCA Friday morning. A hazmat team was called to the facility on Weyman Avenue around 7:15 a.m. New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor tells News 12 that the head of maintenance was putting chlorine into the pool but accidentally used hydrochloric acid.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WBAL Radio

FedEx driver dead after falling out of delivery truck in Harford County

Harford County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a Nottingham man dead Monday afternoon. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Golf Drive in Aberdeen just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle collision. When they arrived, deputies found a single vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Vehicles#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Jay S Bus Service#Dot#News 12 New Jersey
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Daily Voice

Major Crash Jams Route 280 In Essex County

A major crash closed all lanes of Route 280 in Essex County Tuesday evening.The incident occurred on the westbound side near Exit 12 around 4 p.m.An eyewitness told Daily Voice that the Essex County Prosecutor's Office was at the scene.Major delays were being reported as of 5:30 p.m.This is a devel…
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
New York Post

NJ garbage man killed when truck hits speed bump and he falls off

An elderly New Jersey garbage man was killed when the truck he was riding on went over a speed bump and he fell off, authorities say. Ismael Oliva, 74, was standing on a platform on the back of a truck on Henry Street in Scotch Plains in Union County around 9:20 a.m. Sept. 2 when the tragedy occurred, Patch.com said.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
rochesterfirst.com

1 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person has died and two others were injured following a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Friday in Waterloo. Officials said Monday troopers responded to the crash on State Route 96 around 3:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a northbound...
WATERLOO, NY
NBC New York

School Bus Lands Atop Sideways Sedan in Wild 3-Vehicle NJ Crash

Authorities are investigating a school bus crash involving two other vehicles in New Jersey that left a trail of wreckage but no serious injuries. The crash occurred near 11th Street and Forest Avenue in Lakewood shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, poice said. No students were hurt, a school representative said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — A woman from New York City died following a three-vehicle crash last week in Seneca County. State Police responded to the area of State Route 96 and Brewer Road in Waterloo around 3:45 p.m. Friday. Troopers say a vehicle traveling north on Brewer Road failed to stop...
WATERLOO, NY
KGET 17

Three children ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

KERN COUNTY (KGET) – Three children, ages 2 to 4, were ejected from an SUV as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after noon today on southbound Highway 99 near Kimberlina Road. The California Highway Patrol says a tire separation on the SUV caused it to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
fox13news.com

Corvette crashes into rear of Hernando County school bus

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County deputies said there were no children on a school bus when a vehicle crashed into it on Wednesday morning. The collision occurred near the intersection of Coastal Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff's office, there were minor injuries involved.
News 12

News 12

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy