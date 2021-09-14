School bus loses control, crashes into vehicles in Lakewood with more than a dozen children on board

A school bus in Lakewood lost control Tuesday morning and crashed with more than a dozen children on board.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. along Forest Avenue at the intersection with 11th Street.

The bus was full of girls headed to the Bais Yaakov High School, which is about 2 miles from the scene.

Multiple witnesses said the bus driver was tailgating a Toyota Camry. As the driver of the Toyota Camry attempted to turn left onto 11th Street, the bus driver then allegedly sped around on the left and tried to pass, at which point it smashed into the Toyota Camry and three other cars.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed at this point.

The bus driver works for Jay’s Bus Service.

News 12 New Jersey called the company to ask about the crash, but they refused to comment.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation inspection reports, Jay's Bus Service has what's termed an "initial out service failure rate of 67%," which is high compared with other bus companies.

After looking further in DOT records, News 12 New Jersey was not able to find any inspection report related to this specific bus. News 12 New Jersey is reaching out to the DOT to find out why there is no record.

The crash has since been cleaned up. There were no injuries reported.

News 12 New Jersey also reached out to the school. An official did not want to say much about what happened other than that they are grateful that none of the girls were hurt.