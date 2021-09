Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon rushed 5 times for 18 yards and caught an eight-yard pass on his only target in a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. Dillon played less than 30% of the offensive snaps for a second straight week while being limited to exactly six opportunities (carries+targets) again. He was out-targeted 1-6 by Aaron Jones after seeing a 6-3 advantage in Week 1. It looks like Dillon will need an Aaron Jones injury to see consistent touches in Green Bay's offense. The 49ers host the Packers in Week 3 on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO