All your favorite Fall flavors are in these easy Baked Apple Cider Donuts. The perfect sweet pick-me-up to your morning!. I posted my Apple Cider Donut Holes recipe last week and I had a lot of people wanting regular sized donuts. Ask and you shall receive! Today I'm bringing you my favorite recipe for Baked Apple Cider Donuts! These are a fun, flavorful breakfast treat that come together easily and bake up quickly. I love a good quick and easy breakfast (that I can also dip in my coffee!) and these are just that! Apple cider, spices and more make this one recipe that no one will be able to resist. So if you love all the apple sweets, then you have to make my Baked Apple Cider Donut recipe.