'Perfect fit': Transfer Hazahn Collington leads North Henderson, and not just in rushing

BLACK MOUNTAIN -- North Henderson beat Owen on the Warhorses' turf, and the Knights have Hazahn Collington to thank for a large part of their win. Collington used his tremendous power and vision to score three touchdowns within the first 10 minutes of the game, one of which was for 58 yards. He finished the game with 262 yards rushing and four touchdowns. In the first three games of a breakout senior season, he has 583 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.