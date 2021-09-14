CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Three Arrested For Sexual Offenses With A Child

By Staff Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were arrested Wednesday by Moore County Sheriff's Office in connection to an investigation of sexual offense with a child in the Robbins area. Jeremy Scott Sheffield, 44 of Carthage, Kelly Jean Steele, 39 of Robbins, and Gina Sheffield McLeod, age 55, of Carthage were arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a sexual assault on a child Saturday, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

