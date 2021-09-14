CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Ricch Reveals The Name Of His Upcoming Album, Teases Wizkid Collab

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roddy Rich shared a sneak peak of his new album title via Instagram Story and fans are hype

www.iheart.com

Kanye West
Roddy Ricch
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

