Roddy Ricch Reveals The Name Of His Upcoming Album, Teases Wizkid Collab

Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated sophomore studio album, following up his tremendous success from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. A few days ago, he revealed the title to his next album, titled LIVE LIFE FA$T, which will allegedly contain eighteen songs. The project appears to be in its final production and mixing stages, so we could be getting it soon. Now, with Roddy's latest tweet, some fans are convinced that it could even be arriving as soon as tonight.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO