CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cole Swindell Reveals His Mother Passed Away In New Social Media Post

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cole Swindell took to Instagram to share that his mother passed away yesterday (September 13).

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

Cole Swindell Honors His Late Mother, Betty Carol Rainey, at Boston Tour Stop

Cole Swindell's mother, Betty Carol Rainey, passed away recently. The country music star broke the news on Monday evening (Sept. 13) with an Instagram story. Swindell's social media post offered no details about the date of Rainey's passing or the cause of her death. He simply posted a picture from an airplane flight back to Georgia plus the caption: "Lost my sweet mom today. I know she's up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y'all."
NASHVILLE, TN
nowdecatur.com

Cole Swindell Drops New Single, Video

Cole Swindell has released a new song called “Some Habits,” along with a video. The song follows on the heels of his career 10th Number One hit “Single Saturday Night.” “Some Habits” is available across all digital platforms and streaming services. Cole said, “I think a lot of people can...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
themusicuniverse.com

Cole Swindell announces ‘Some Habits’

Cole Swindell has released “Some Habits” to digital outlets in tandem with the single’s video. The track, written by Scooter Carusoe, Josh Miller and Chris LaCorte, follows on the heels of Swindell’s back-to-back No. 1 hits “Love You Too Late” and most recently his milestone multi-week, 10th career No. 1 hit “Single Saturday Night” which he most recently performed last week on the nationally televised CMA Summer Jam on ABC.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Cole Swindell tributes late mother with heartfelt “You Should Be Here” performance

Cole Swindell brought the crowd to a standstill over the weekend with a tribute performance of to his late mother. Days before the Saturday show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Cole’s mother, Carol Rainey, passed away. Cole dedicated his performance of “You Should Be Here” in her honor, telling the crowd that he made the effort to be at the show, rather than take the weekend off like headliner Thomas Rhett suggested.
MANSFIELD, MA
country1037fm.com

Cole Swindell’s Breathtaking On Stage Tribute To His Late Mother

Several years ago, Cole Swindell wrote a fantastic tribute to his father upon his death. I still don’t know why “You Should Be Here” did not win every award that year. Even if you HADN’T lost someone close to you, the lyrics touched your soul. “You’d be taking way too...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Thomas Rhett
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images Country#Riaa#Warner Brothers
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy