Cole Swindell Reveals His Mother Passed Away In New Social Media Post

Cole Swindell brought the crowd to a standstill over the weekend with a tribute performance of to his late mother. Days before the Saturday show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Cole’s mother, Carol Rainey, passed away. Cole dedicated his performance of “You Should Be Here” in her honor, telling the crowd that he made the effort to be at the show, rather than take the weekend off like headliner Thomas Rhett suggested.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO