CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid infections are rising again across 90% of UK - these are the reasons why

By Matt Roper
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHSwr_0bvkOPLa00

Just when we thought life was getting back to normal, Covid rates are climbing again.

Latest figures showed that 345 of the UK’s 377 local areas have seen a rise in infections, with fresh warnings of increased pressure on the NHS.

But how can so many people be catching Covid with so many people double vaccinated? And should we be worried that we might be facing another tough winter at the mercy of the virus?

Here Azeem Majeed, professor of public health at Imperial College London, explains what’s happening...

What is a breakthrough infection?

No vaccine is 100% effective against preventing infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAGpy_0bvkOPLa00
Data from Public Health England show that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK reduce the risk of infection by about 70-90% in people who are fully vaccinated ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

An infection in a fully vaccinated person is sometimes described as a breakthrough infection because the infective agent has “broken through” the protection from infection provided by the vaccine.

How common is Covid-19 infection in fully vaccinated people?

Data from Public Health England show that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK reduce the risk of infection by about 70-90% in people who are fully vaccinated, so vaccines prevent the majority of people who are vaccinated from becoming infected.

What are the questions you want answered about the winter Covid plan? Let us know by emailing webnews@trinitymirror.com

However, some people who are fully vaccinated will still become infected.

It is also possible that the immunity from infection from vaccination will weaken over time, with breakthrough infections therefore becoming more common, which is why the government is now considering giving booster doses of vaccine to some people.

How serious is Covid-19 infection in vaccinated people?

Research shows that vaccines are very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness from a Covid-19 infection, with around a 95% reduction in the risk of hospitalisation and death.

However, some people who are vaccinated will still have a serious illness. As with infections in unvaccinated people, the risk of a serious illness is highest in the elderly and people with medical problems such as diabetes and obesity.

What makes a breakthrough infection more likely?

The more people you come into close contact with, the more likely you are to have a breakthrough infection.

People whose work involves a lot of contact with other people, such as health professionals, will be at greater risk of a breakthrough infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGprV_0bvkOPLa00
It is feared that a tough winter could be ahead - with rules toughened up on the wearing of masks ( Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The risk of a breakthrough infection is also higher in people with weak immune systems because vaccines work less well for them.

The risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 is highest in poorly-ventilated, crowded indoor spaces. To reduce your risk of infection, you should as far as possible, avoid these kinds of settings. A face mask can provide some protection from infection, particularly if you use a higher specification mask such as FFP2 mask.

How do new variants like delta effect the risk of infection?

The delta variant of the coronavirus that spread across the world in 2021, and which is now responsible for nearly all cases of Covid-19 in the UK, is more infectious than other variants.

Vaccines will be a little less effective at preventing infection from the delta variant than the variants that were previously circulating in the UK.

However, vaccines still remain very effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death, even against infections caused by the delta variant. So far, we have not yet come across a variant of the coronavirus against which vaccines are ineffective.

How well are vaccines working in the UK?

Very well. Around 81% of people aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated. Public Health England estimates that around 24 million infections, 144,000 hospitalisations and 112,000 deaths have been prevented by vaccination.

Without vaccines, the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths in the UK would be much higher than now, requiring further Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns to control the pandemic.

It is vaccines that have allowed the government to relax these restrictions and let people to live more normally.

Sign up for our daily coronavirus briefing newsletter to keep up to date with all the essential information and changes at www.mirror.co.uk/email .

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid deaths drop 8% in a week to 191 but cases and hospitalisations continue to rise with 38,975 infections and 933 admissions

Britain's daily Covid deaths fell by eight per cent in a week today, as fatalities continue to fluctuate despite the uptick in infections and hospitalisations. Department of Health bosses posted 191 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, down from the 207 recorded last Wednesday. It brings the UK's total death toll to 133,674.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Immune Systems#Uk#Nhs#Imperial College London#Public Health England
The Independent

UK Covid death toll exceeds 134,000 as hospitalisation numbers rise

More than 134,000 people have died with Covid, according to recent figures released by the government today.An additional 156 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the number since March last year to 134,144.The new daily death toll is 30 per cent more than the 120 recorded last Saturday, according to the government’s figures.Overall, 158,418 deaths have been recorded in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, separate data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on 27 August shows.The government’s new data shows that 29,547 more people have tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
informnny.com

North Country COVID infection rate rises to 5.71%, now 2nd highest in NY

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “New Yorkers came together in unprecedented times to fight this pandemic and keep each other safe,” Hochul said. “We cannot undo the progress we’ve made. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and accessible.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hawaiireporter.com

The REAL Reason for “Breakthrough” Infections of COVID-19

Many people are recognizing that there are apparent contradictions in the official narrative about COVID-19 and vaccinations. If the vaccine is supposed to prevent infection, then:. Why are so many vaccinated people getting sick with COVID (breakthrough infections)?. Why are the unvaccinated a risk to the vaccinated?. Why is immunity...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
hillcountrynews

COVID quandary: Retailers grapple with mask use as cases rise again

As COVID-19 vaccinations increased and mask guidelines were loosened earlier this summer, Joyce Webster Jones took down the "masks required" sign at her business, Source Bookseller in …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
RETAIL
investing.com

U.S. Births Are on the Rise Again After Depths of Covid Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Births have bottomed out in some U.S. states earlier this year, suggesting Americans were more optimistic about starting a family after the depths of the pandemic in 2020. The number of births in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Ohio and Oregon hit their lowest since at least...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy