Malcolm-Jamal Warner Joins Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival as Celebrity Judge

By Jennifer Hedly
floridanewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sep 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce that television icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner is joining the fourth annual “Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival” as a celebrity judge. The famed star of “The Cosby Show” and current hit “The Resident” will also be performing his poetry at the festival and sharing thoughts about his career during an Artist Talk.

