CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Join Space Team Biden: Apply For The National Space Council Users' Advisory Group

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 7 days ago

"The Users' Advisory Group (UAG) is a federal advisory committee comprised of experts from outside the United States Government (USG) created as part of the National Space Council (NSpC). The NSpC is an Executive Branch interagency coordinating committee chaired by the Vice President, which is tasked with advising and assisting the President on national space policy and strategy. UAG members provide counsel on any and all space policy issues. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has sponsored the UAG on behalf of the NSpC since 2018."

nasawatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Policy#Usg#Nspc#Executive#Uag#The Biden Administration#Chair#Adm
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Unemployment Benefits: Will AOC Be Able to Extend It Until 2022?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a monthly town hall in which she spoke to her constitutes about a new bill she is proposing. With this bill, she’s looking to extend the federal unemployment benefits through 2022. In her frustration for Congress, the Congresswoman said, “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides...
U.S. POLITICS
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

US is considering banning Honor

According to some new reports, key security agencies in the US are debating whether to have Honor put on an export blacklist. The agencies are currently said to debate whether the company poses a threat to the US national security and whether it should be banned. Banning Honor could have a lot of negative impacts on the already bad US-China relationship.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Insider

A funeral truck in North Carolina sported the slogan 'don't get vaccinated' in what turned out to be an ad agency's pro-vaccination stunt

North Carolina residents saw what appeared to be a funeral-home truck saying "don't get vaccinated." It turned out to be an ad-agency stunt to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the state. In North Carolina, 49% of the vaccine-eligible population has been fully vaccinated. People walking around near North Carolina's Bank of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy