The success of Whole Foods seems to be a cultural phenomenon. It’s an urban Mecca, synonymous with organic foods, fresh produce, and seems to embody the locally sourced, sustainable values of cities like Seattle and Portland, so one might expect Whole Foods’ founder and CEO John Mackey to come to the Seattle area to speak. But John Mackey isn’t coming to the Seattle area to reinforce the ultra-progressive values of the city. He’s coming as one of the globe’s most prominent and unabashed apologists for capitalism.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO