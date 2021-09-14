CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 Might Be Flying Your Neighbors

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 7 days ago

'They could be your neighbors' and they're going to space. SpaceX gets ready to fly the Inspiration4 crew., Washington Post. "But the Inspiration4 mission is of particular importance because three of the crew members are not wealthy, [Alan] Ladwig said. "They're not billionaires," he said. "They are people that could be our neighbors, people you went to school with, people you work with. And for them to get this opportunity is pretty fantastic."

nasawatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceFlight Insider

Profiles of Inspiration4: Chris Sembroski flying to space in the ‘generosity’ seat

Chris Sembroski, an engineer from Washington state, is set to fly to space in less than a week as part of the Inspiration4 mission. This is the fourth of four stories profiling the Inspiration4 crew, which is expected to launch in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as early as 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 (midnight UTC Sept. 16), 2021. This flight is being used to raise $200 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Palm Beach Interactive

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: News 6 offers several livestreams of Inspiration4 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – With the first all-civilian crew heading to space, News 6 is offering several views of the historic launch from Florida’s Space Coast. As many as 10 livestreams will be available Wednesday at ClickOrlando.com/spaceview ahead of the nighttime launch of the Inspiration4 mission from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AccuWeather

SpaceX Inspiration4 all-civilian orbital mission ready to fly

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The SpaceX mission Inspiration4 -- the first all-private orbital spaceflight -- is planned for launch from Florida on Wednesday night, carrying four civilians led by philanthropist and pilot Jared Isaacman. Liftoff of the Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
North Country Public Radio

Meet your new neighbor: the stories of two 'pandemic residents'

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of us people to work remotely for the last year and a half. It's changed the way we think about work, life, and even where we live. Meet two new residents of the Adirondacks, who moved here full-time because of two things: the pandemic, and the normalization of remote work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Billionaires#Washington Post#Inspiration4#Nasa Watch#Nasawatch
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Fighter Jet Intercepts Small Plane Flying Over NYC After Biden’s UN Speech

NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations. The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2. There are fighter jets flying around super low around Manhattan pic.twitter.com/SdZeAUkOB5 — Dan Kim (@koreanjohndoe) September 21, 2021 NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident. Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
PIX11

Single-engine plane intercepted from restricted airspace in NYC by military jet: officials

NEW YORK — A military fighter aircraft intercepted a single-engine plane flying in temporarily restricted airspace in New York City Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. FAA officials said the Cessna 182 entered restricted airspace — part of a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) — over New York City at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesperson for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's First Five B-21 Stealth Bombers Are in 'Final Assembly'

In June, we reported that two of the U.S. Air Force's B-21 stealth bombers were ready to take to the skies. While we haven't heard much or spotted them anywhere near the Edwards Base in California, there is definitely some rapid progress about the aircraft on the way to its first planned flight in 2022. The number of aircraft that are in final assembly has moved up to five, The Drive reported.
PALMDALE, CA
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy