CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Potty-trained cattle could help reduce pollution

By Maria Temming
Science News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can lead a cow to a water closet, but can you make it pee there? It turns out that yes, you can. Researchers in Germany successfully trained cows to use a small, fenced-in area with artificial turf flooring as a bathroom stall. This could allow farms to easily capture and treat cow urine, which often pollutes air, soil and water, researchers report online September 13 in Current Biology. Components of that urine, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, could also be used to make fertilizer (SN: 4/6/21).

www.sciencenews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Potty Trained Cows and Bovine Bathrooms Can Mitigate Climate Change

When you potty train your children, you save them the embarrassment of having soiled clothes. When you potty train your pets, you save your carpets. When you potty train cows, however—yes, cows—you can help save the environment. So suggests a new study by scientists at New Zealand’s University of Auckland...
ANIMALS
959theriver.com

Can cows be potty trained?

Hey, it’s Rich Dale. I know people try to potty train dogs all the time. And it doesn’t take much effort to potty train a cat. And of course, people potty train people. But have you ever tried it on a cow? Or ever thought there was a need for it?
ANIMALS
Freethink

Scientists toilet-train cows to reduce air pollution

To combat the negative environmental impact of cow urine, researchers in Germany and New Zealand decided to try something radical: potty-training calves. “It’s usually assumed that cattle are not capable of controlling defecation or urination,” co-author Jan Langbein said in a press release. “Cattle, like many other animals or farm animals are quite clever and they can learn a lot. Why shouldn’t they be able to learn how to use a toilet?”
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Pollution#Pollutant#Animals
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Potty training cows is no joke

Have you read about the MooLoo this past week? It is a latrine for cows. How does that relate to gardening, you ask? Agricultural pollution is an environmental problem and I believe that anything that has to do with the environment is relative. At first glance, potty training cows might...
ANIMALS
Science Friday

Scientists Potty Train Cows To Lower Greenhouse Gasses

Scientists have known it for a long time: Cattle are a major source of nitrogen emissions, contributing to the global warming crisis. Alternatives have been tossed around for years: from eating less meat to feeding cows seaweed. Now, a new study out of Germany and New Zealand has a more outside-the-box solution: potty-training calves.
ANIMALS
Mic

Scientists are potty-training cows in an effort to save the planet

You probably already know that cow farts and burps are bad for the planet, emitting a shocking amount of methane with each passing flatulence. Well, guess what? Cow pee is also hurting the planet for similar reasons, and cows pee a lot. One way to address this problem is, apparently, to potty train the cows to use a toilet that can treat the urine so it does less damage.
ANIMALS
Inhabitat.com

Potty-trained cows: A new approach to reduce emissions

In a recent study, scientists “potty-trained” cows in an attempt to reduce the animals’ greenhouse gas emissions. The study, published in Current Biology, included 16 calves trained to defecate in one spot. After several weeks of training, 11 out of 16 calves successfully learned to use the spot. Researchers suggested the calves that didn’t pick up the habit may just need more training to master the process.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Toilet training cows could help combat climate change

The answer to both of these questions is yes—and doing so could help us address issues of water contamination and climate change. Cattle urine is high in nitrogen, and this contributes to a range of environmental problems. When cows are kept mainly outdoors, as they are in New Zealand and...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Potty training cows to use a ‘MooLoo’ could save the planet

Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists have claimed. Researchers tried to potty train 16 calves using a “MooLoo” contraption of their own design. They successfully taught 11 of them to regularly use a latrine which captures their waste and disposes of it before it turns into nitrous oxide, the third most important greenhouse gas behind methane and carbon dioxide.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Cows ‘potty-trained’ in experiment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A herd of cows has been “potty-trained” in an experiment that scientists say could pave the way for more environmentally friendly farms. Waste from cattle farms often contaminates soil and waterways and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and the acidification of soil. For this reason, toilet-training cattle has long been viewed as desirable, but several previous attempts have been unsuccessful.
AGRICULTURE
International Atomic Energy Agency

Nuclear Techniques and Improved Resource Management Help Reduce Pollution in Viet Nam’s Nhue River

Farmers and nearby residents have noticed increasing algae growth in Viet Nam’s Nhue River, threatening their water and livelihoods. Thanks to the use of nuclear techniques, scientists have now identified the source of the excessive nitrogen and phosphorous pollution and are taking steps to improve the 70-mile-long river’s water quality. Here is their story.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Plastic pollution: Could recycling PPE reduce the problem?

Discarded face masks could be melted down and recycled to help tackle plastic pollution. It is estimated 129 billion single-use face masks are used monthly around the world, with 55 million a day in the UK. The Welsh government has set a target on creating no waste in Wales by...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

‘Torture Orchard’ At UC Davis Stresses Trees To Find Which Ones Are Drought Tolerant

WINTERS (CBS13) — It’s come to be known as a “torture orchard” – researchers stressing trees to determine which are drought tolerant and design varieties for commercial food production. “When it comes to overhead irrigation, there’s a lot of water on the plants – a lot of water on the roots – and this is going to encourage disease,” said Thomas Gradziel, a plant breeder. Gradziel goes with the flow when it comes to water and what it does to plants and trees. “With drip irrigation with smaller trees, we’re getting that water directly to the roots,” Gradziel said. He walked us through an almond...
DAVIS, CA
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Reduce pollution by instituting a carbon fee

The climate crisis is upon us. We see the effects with devastating hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, rising seas and more. This is our last chance; we own this mess we are in. Everything depends on our climate and weather conditions, including our food supply, water conditions, the environment – plant and animal ranges have shifted, and trees are flowering sooner, glaciers are melting. Humans and the animals are facing new and devastating challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy