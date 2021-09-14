CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked extra cozy at The Met Gala

By Maia Kedem
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn was was probably the least surprising turn of event, Rihanna, aka basically the undisputed Met Gala queen, once again stunned, this year this year, with her king by her side. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and be sure to check out Rihanna Radio. Showing out in...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair. AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whmp.com

Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Vogue#Couplegoals
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Massive Black Dress & Arrives Fashionably Late With A$AP Rocky At Met Gala

The Queen of the Met Gala finally showed up! Rihanna left us speechless in a huge black dress that looked like a parka at the 2021 costume event. Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be the same without Rihanna, and her look is another one for the history books. After everyone had walked the Met Gala carpet, Rihanna finally showed her face. She revealed her Met Gala look: a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with jewel embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Her soft and sultry eye makeup and dark red lip made her Met Gala look pop. She walked the carpet with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

Rihanna is supposed to date rapper A $ AP Rocky!

“Only God knows if I’m going to get married. We make plans and God laughs, right?” That’s how Rihanna (32) answered a year and a half ago when asked if she would ever get married. Now the singer should have come a step closer to the lifelong pact, because according to “People Magazine” Rihanna is in love! She is supposed to date her good friend and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOT 97

Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Link Up With Nicki Minaj & Her Family!

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy, “Papa Bear,” linked up with Rihanna and her love, A$AP Rocky. The Queens rapper shared the photo to social media. In the caption, Nicki wrote, #RokNRiha #QueenRih#CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkSh*t #YKTFV.” Take a look:. Fans got another dose of the Caribbean...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian & More Wore Balenciaga to the Met Gala

Not everything is a competition, but if the Met Gala was considered one, Balenciaga definitely took home the gold this year. It may seem like an odd choice considering the theme of the night was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and Balenciaga is far from an American brand, but for some reason, the fashion house nailed down some of the best looks – and best talent.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Rihanna shows up late to her own Met Gala afterparty

“I want to dance. Where’s RiRi?,” fashion designer Christian Siriano asked Page Six when he arrived to Rihanna’s much-anticipated Met Gala afterparty at Davide in the Meatpacking District on Monday. Well, she wasn’t there yet. After sending the Twitterverse into hysteria by arriving to the actual gala an hour after...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Why Twitter Is Comparing ASAP Rocky's Met Gala Look To Cap'n Crunch

Fans of fashion all tuned in and logged on to social media to view and comment on the best and worst Met Gala looks on September 13 (via Vogue). The theme this year reflected the upcoming exhibition on September 18, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." While the many actors, athletes, and musicians in attendance portrayed their own interpretation of the theme, often sending a message to onlookers, one Met Gala look took an odd turn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Of Course, Rihanna Shut Down The Red Carpet At The Met Gala

There’s an art to creating a great Met Gala look. At other events, all that’s required is a pretty dress, but you don’t climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art unless you’re bringing the drama. As a fan favourite attendee and former co-chair, Rihanna understands how you make Met magic. Each of her seven appearances at the event has been memorable and she’s been responsible for some of the most iconic ensembles ever to grace the Costume Institute fundraiser. Who could forget the Papal finery of her John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown at 2018’s Heavenly Bodies exhibition or the sweeping scale of her embroidered Guo Pei haute couture at China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015. Responsible for consistently raising the night’s fashion bar, Rihanna is the star everyone wants to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy