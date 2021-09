Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO