Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter is set for Nov. 20 in Vegas

By Ryan O'Hara
The Ring Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerence “Bud” Crawford finally got his wish. The WBO welterweight titleholder, who has won titles in three weight classes, including the undisputed/Ring junior welterweight world championship, will defend his belt for the fifth time in a highly-anticipated showdown on ESPN pay-per-view against former titleholder “Showtime” Shawn Porter on November 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

