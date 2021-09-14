Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter is set for Nov. 20 in Vegas
Terence “Bud” Crawford finally got his wish. The WBO welterweight titleholder, who has won titles in three weight classes, including the undisputed/Ring junior welterweight world championship, will defend his belt for the fifth time in a highly-anticipated showdown on ESPN pay-per-view against former titleholder “Showtime” Shawn Porter on November 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.www.ringtv.com
