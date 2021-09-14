Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter is set for Nov. 20 in Vegas

Terence Crawford is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, the current WBO welterweight titleholder and a former undisputed junior welterweight champion. However, he's been critiqued for not facing the best fighters in the welterweight division. One of the issues is that most of the top 147-pounders are with a different promoter and it has been hard to make the fights. That's all changing in November as Crawford will face Shawn Porter in the final fight of his contract with Top Rank. After that, is he ready to move on and look for those other big fights?

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO