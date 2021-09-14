CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Council Approves Indoor Mask Mandate

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, the Columbus City Council unanimously approved an ordinance mandating masks to be worn in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The city council's ordinance requires those over the age of three to wear face coverings, with residents and businesses facing civil citations and fines if they violate it. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther's executive ordered issued last week only required masks for those ages six and up.

