BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “My granddaughter is 11 but by size, she looks more like a 13 or 14-year-old. She will not be 12 until February. Would you recommend we wait until February so she can get the full dose of the vaccine for better protection?” – Paula on Facebook Vaccines are not dosed the same as medications...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO