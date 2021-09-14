CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Broadway is back!’ Here are the shows open now and coming to the stage this year

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- A year and a half after Broadway shut its doors to the public, The Great White Way is finally reopening with a long lineup of everyone's favorite shows. To celebrate the return, The Broadway League launched This is Broadway, an initiative created by theater owners, professionals and other stakeholders "that shouts to the world 'Broadway is back!' and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American," according to a release.

