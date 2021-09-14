All Of The 2021 Met Gala After-Party Outfits
Following right after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 VMAs, there’s no better way to start the week off than with the 2021 Met Gala. After being postponed and eventually canceled last year due to the pandemic, the “Super Bowl of Fashion” finally returned on Monday, Sept. 13, and it was definitely one for the books, to say the least. But the night didn’t just end after the star-studded red carpet affair. The 2021 Met Gala after parties — and the celebrity outfits — were its very own fashion thing, as well.www.nylon.com
Comments / 0