CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’ Returns With Mike Richards as Host, Makes No Mention at All of Ongoing Hosting Drama

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKZ0Y_0bvkGcaT00

Without context, folks tuning in to “Jeopardy!” Monday night may have made the mistake of assuming that Mike Richards was the new permanent host. The Monday premiere of Season 38 made no mention of the hosting drama that led to Richards stepping down from the podium and his executive producer role. So why is Mike Richards going to appear as host throughout the week?

His one day of filming resulted in five episodes of “Jeopardy!” In an ideal world, they’d be able to tape the episodes again with a different host. But the nature of the game show means that individual games are irreplaceable, especially when dominant contestants like Matt Amodio continue streaks during this timeframe.

For that reason, it makes sense why “Jeopardy!” is airing the episodes with Mike Richards. They don’t have a choice. But one would think they might consider mentioning something about him being dramatically ousted from the show. Instead, the former guest host carried on as if nothing was wrong. And to be fair, it wasn’t. At least, not at the time of taping.

“What an incredible way to kick off the season! Let’s do it again tomorrow. Hope to see you then,” Richards signed off from Monday’s episode.

For a show that became the epitome of consistency with decades of Alex Trebek at the helm, the one-week Mike Richards tease will come as a surprise to many. We have our ear to the ground here at Outsider, but casual “Jeopardy!” fans may not have followed the rollercoaster ride that has been host selection. Mike Richards’ inevitable disappearance from the show next week hasn’t been mentioned. Bear in mind that he was a popular choice for the role during his guest-hosting stint. It’s shaping up for an even worse situation than they started with.

‘Jeopardy!’ Dedicates Stage to Longtime Host Alex Trebek

It was all so simple when the late Alex Trebek was hosting “Jeopardy!” He ran the game masterfully, chatted up the contestants, and as far we know, he didn’t make controversial comments on a podcast.

The iconic game show host did the job faithfully for 37 years before dying from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. His death came as a major blow to fans and former contestants. It triggered a seemingly impossible search for his permanent replacement over the course of the following season. And now, “Jeopardy!” is paying the ultimate respect to the late host by naming the entire stage after him.

“Earlier today with Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nicky, we dedicated the stage in his honor. It will now forever be known as The Alex Trebek Stage,” longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert announced.

Mike Richards will continue to host “Jeopardy!” through the rest of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Where Matt Amodio is At His Weakest in Competition

The seemingly invincible “Jeopardy!” contender has been running the board for weeks with no signs of letting up. Last night, however, a few cracks in Matt Amodio’s game began to show. It comes as no surprise that the Ph.D. student is formidable in the academic categories. But the weakest part of his game, and the area he’s needed to study for the most, is popular culture.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They Found Perfect ‘Solution’ to Show’s Ongoing Hosting Dilemma

Some Jeopardy! fans are ready for the long line of guest hosts to come to an end. It ended for a short time last month. Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards would host the show. However, that didn’t sit well with fans. For one, many long-time viewers of the show believed that Richards rigged the selection process. Then, reports of workplace discrimination lawsuits began to recirculate.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Mike Richards
Vulture

Jeopardy! Distracts Us From Mike Richards With … Alex Trebek’s Name?

Oh, did you actually think Jeopardy! would kick off its season premiere with a “WE’RE SORRY” disclaimer and a bunch of “WE KNOW” chyrons? We mean, that would’ve been terrific, but no. Not yet, anyway. To answer the question you’re in the mood for: No, the game show didn’t acknowledge the Mike Richards hosting catastrophe during its September 13 episode (the first since Richards’s spectacular self-implosion occurred in mid-August). Instead, it opened with a 20-second segment informing viewers that the studio has been renamed The Alex Trebek Stage. Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nikki were all present when Jeopardy! made the dedication in the late host’s honor. Besides that, it was business as usual behind the lecterns, with Richards even getting a “First Day on the Job” clue category during the Double Jeopardy round. Because “Examples of Game Show Icaruses” was a little too long for those blue tiles.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Jeopardy opens new season with Alex Trebek's family and a pre-ousting Mike Richards as host

The ousted producer-host kicked off Jeopardy season 38 with a pre-recorded episode filmed before he left the show following controversial remarks about marginalized groups. Jeopardy launched season 38 on a bittersweet note all around: The long-running game show opened with a sweet tribute to late host Alex Trebek, and segued into a pre-recorded competition round presided over by the now-ousted producer-star Mike Richards.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#The Alex Trebek Stage
The Week

returns with Mike Richards-hosted episodes filmed before his ouster

Jeopardy! returned Monday for its new season with a premiere episode hosted by Mike Richards, the quiz show's former executive producer who was ousted as its new host after just one day of taping. Richards filmed a week's worth of episodes during his brief stint as host, which will air through Friday despite his high-profile exit.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Drew Carey Standing by Mike Richards After 'Jeopardy!' Downfall

Mike Richards has one incredibly influential celeb in his corner despite leaving "Jeopardy!" amid a shroud of controversy ... and it's his old pal Drew Carey. We got Mike and Drew Thursday in L.A. after they wrapped up a power breakfast of sorts -- we're told they broke bread for 2 hours at Swingers on Beverly Blvd.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy