CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA.com Legends profiles include plenty of Rockets lore

By The Dream Shake
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few days, NBA.com has released some additional content for their NBA History section, and the Houston Rockets are well-represented. The big standout to me was the full recap of the 1994-1995 season in which the Rockets won their second straight title, this time out of the sixth-seed. Hakeem Olajuwon also won his second straight NBA Finals MVP award by leading Houston through a murderer’s row of all-time great talent, including the 60-win Karl Malone-John Stockton Utah Jazz, the 59-win Charles Barkley Phoenix Suns, the 62-win San Antonio Spurs with newly crowned league MVP David Robinson, and the 57-win Shaquille O’Neal-Penny Hardaway Orlando Magic, who incidentally, beat Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Legends profile: John Stockton

Some play a position exquisitely, just as it was designed. That would be John Stockton at point guard. A fast, gritty, durable player who saw the floor as well as anyone who ever played the game, he left the NBA after 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz, holding a mass of assists records, including the career mark (15,806).
NBA
NBA

Legends Profile: Calvin Murphy

As a basketball player Calvin Murphy had speed, quickness, great hands, ball-handling skills, great leaping ability and the shooting eye of an eagle. He had it all — except for height. Only those who saw Murphy play knew how big this 5-foot-9 dynamo was on the basketball court. Murphy played...
NBA
NBA

Legends profile: Hakeem Olajuwon

During his 18-year career, Nigeria-born Hakeem Olajuwon staked his claim as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Long considered a physical marvel since his days at the University of Houston, his aesthetic and productive play — highlighted by his Houston Rockets’ back-to-back NBA titles — earned him a place among the game’s best.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Robinson
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
NBA

Legends profile: Charles Barkley

As a player, Charles Barkley was perhaps the greatest anomaly in basketball history. Listed at 6-6 but actually closer to 6-foot-4, he played power forward as well as anyone in the history of the NBA, often dominating players half a foot taller. The numbers back him up. Along with Kareem...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Com#The Houston Rockets#Shaquille O Neal Penny#The Chicago Bulls
mediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Says She Has No Sympathy for Rachel Nichols Losing Her ESPN NBA Gig: She Played Along and Then Got ‘Eaten By the Woke’

Last month, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will no longer be part of their NBA coverage, leaving her without an on-air position despite being under contract for another year. The decision came as an apparent consequence of controversial audio that was leaked earlier this summer, which featured Nichols implying her former colleague Maria Taylor was hosting the NBA Finals because she was Black.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts. Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy