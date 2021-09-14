NBA.com Legends profiles include plenty of Rockets lore

Over the last few days, NBA.com has released some additional content for their NBA History section, and the Houston Rockets are well-represented. The big standout to me was the full recap of the 1994-1995 season in which the Rockets won their second straight title, this time out of the sixth-seed. Hakeem Olajuwon also won his second straight NBA Finals MVP award by leading Houston through a murderer’s row of all-time great talent, including the 60-win Karl Malone-John Stockton Utah Jazz, the 59-win Charles Barkley Phoenix Suns, the 62-win San Antonio Spurs with newly crowned league MVP David Robinson, and the 57-win Shaquille O’Neal-Penny Hardaway Orlando Magic, who incidentally, beat Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference playoffs.