Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13.

The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.

Earlier in the night, Gerber celebrated the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She posed solo on the red carpet in a black Oscar de la Renta gown with floral cutouts. It was her first time at the gala.

The California native was first linked to the Kissing Booth actor in September 2020 when they were spotted showing PDA in New York City. One month later, they made their relationship Instagram official while dressed as Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley for Halloween.

Earlier this year, Gerber made a rare comment about her budding romance in Vogue‘s June/July cover story, which hit the internet in May.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told the outlet. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Shortly before she gushed over her beau, a source gave Us Weekly more insight into why the young couple aren’t putting pressure on their connection.

“Kaia and Jacob are enjoying being a couple right now,” the insider exclusively revealed in April. “They’re not rushing into anything serious like an engagement. They’re young and want to experience life together. They’re lovers and also best friends. They’re always together when they don’t have work commitments.”

The Aussie actor previously sparked romances with costars Zendaya and Joey King. Gerber, for her part, briefly dated Pete Davidson before going their separate ways in January 2020.

“What can I say? I love love, but I’m pretty done with that. I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, told Charlamagne Tha God during a candid interview one month after the split. “I love being in a relationship. I love doing stuff and Netflixing and hanging out, going out to dinner. I love that s—t. It makes me really happy. Also it’s an escape from life when you have, like, a partner. It’s fun. … It’s nice to have a lady around.”

Davidson later moved on with one of Bridgerton‘s breakout stars, Phoebe Dynevor, but the pair broke up in August. The Meet Cute star attended Monday’s Met Gala, wearing a suit dress designed by Thom Browne. He accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry that paid homage to his late father, Scott Davidson, who died in the aftermath of 9/11 in 2001.

Scroll down to see more of Gerber and Elordi’s fashionable night out:

