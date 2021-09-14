CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Injuries, late collapse push 49ers down USA TODAY power rankings

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd0x3_0bvkGBwy00

The 49ers were on cruise control in the third quarter of their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Then the wheels came off and San Francisco wound up needing to fend off a furious comeback by the home team where they racked up 16 points inside the two-minute warning.

Those last two minutes, combined with injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, were enough to dip the 49ers outside the top 10 in the USA TODAY power rankings to No. 11.

Via USA TODAY’s Nate Davis:

Are they the team that led Detroit 38-10 through 2½ quarters, or the one that held on for a 41-33 win … and is already dealing with another rash of injuries after losing CB Jason Verrett to a torn ACL while hoping RB Raheem Mostert (knee) can return by midseason?

Logically it would track that the 49ers are more likely the team that led 41-17 with two minutes to play. They took out their starters for the series where the Lions made it 41-25, then a bad bounce on an onside kick allowed Detroit to recover. Then after they had momentum and scored again, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel fumbled away the game-sealing first down and gave the Lions one last opportunity to get in the end zone.

Putting the end-of-game shenanigans aside, the injuries are a real concern that could derail the 49ers early.

Their three remaining running backs have a grand total of 10 games of NFL experience. Their cornerback depth was a huge problem going into the year as well, and Verrett’s injury is forcing them to dig deeper into the depth chart than they might’ve wanted.

San Francisco has a few big tests coming that’ll likely define their season. They’ll visit the Eagles in Week 2, host the Packers in Week 3, host the Seahawks in Week 4 and visit the Cardinals in Week 5. Save for Green Bay’s 38-3 disaster vs the Saints, every other team on that list was dominant in Week 1.

While there were aspects of the 49ers’ opener that made them look the part of a top-five team, how they respond to the losses of Verrett and Mitchell will ultimately define whether they stay in the upper echelon of NFL teams or slip further from the No. 9 spot they started the season in.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#American Football#Usa Today Power#The Detroit Lions#Via Usa#Acl#Packers#Cardinals#Green Bay
Daily Republic

49ers withstand Lions’ late rally, win opener on strength of powerful offense

DETROIT — Injuries are part of the NFL, of course, and perhaps no team is more familiar with attrition than the 49ers. Still, the group that led the NFL in injured-reserve transactions in 2020 began the 2021 season unable to effectively deal with the emotional hurt after what happened midway through the fourth quarter Sunday. Cornerback Jason Verrett, 30, a resilient, highly respected leader who has endured a laundry list of severe leg injuries, left the game with what the 49ers fear is a torn ACL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

49ers star cornerback Jason Verrett in tears after late injury against Lions

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett had to be helped off the field after suffering a potentially serious knee injury late in the game against the Detroit Lions. The injury occurred as Verrett was covering Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson. As Benson cut back towards the line of scrimmage, the Niners star corner lost his balance, stumbled backwards and took an awkward step with one of his legs before going down clutching his knee.
NFL
SF

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their 2021 campaign 1-0 following a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Sunday's season opener. San Francisco got off to a hot start, putting up a 28-point lead before Detroit scored their final two touchdowns with under a minute left in the contest.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy