CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

By Claire Palmer, Trending Now
thefreepress.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoo the bear is getting some much deserved love online, after a video of him being fed from the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort went viral on Tik Tok. “It’s pretty strange to see recent videos going viral for all of us, since we have been doing this for quite some time, so these are day to day routine tasks for us,” said Catherine Cowan,the manager of the Grizzly Bear Refuge at Kicking Horse.

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Viral pet videos that melt hearts

Internet videos of pets and animals are more than just fun; they can also inspire. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the evolution of animal videos. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)
PETS
sparklecat.com

This Cat Video Did Not Turn Out As Expected

I have a fun short video for you today! Although it did not turn out the way my human was expecting. The whole point was to show me playing with a cat toy and a box, to show people how to be more involved with their cats’ playtime. I have to say, my human’s intentions were good, and I usually have fun with this type of activity.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Internet Celebrity#The Grizzly Bear Refuge#Nlws#Cubs#Kicking Horse
1440 WROK

Rockford Mom’s Adorable Tik Tok is Your Apple Cider Donut Mood

Is there anything better than a fresh, warm apple cider donut from your favorite local orchard?. I'll never forget the first time I saw the magical process happen right before my eyes. I had loved apple cider donuts my whole life, but the first time I peeped through the window and saw the process, I fell even more in love.
ROCKFORD, IL
San Juan Record

Viral Tik Tok

An attempt by Michelle Keith (right) to embarrass her son Miken (middle) by playing a song while picking him up from football practice ended in hilarity when Miken and his teammates, including Remy Whatcott (left), burst into a spontaneous performance. A video of the moment has been seen over 19 million times on the social media app Tik Tok. The Keiths have been interviewed on TV morning shows in Utah and were recently on the Redrock Morning Show on 92.7 FM.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
news-shield.com

Family Tries To Convince Their Giant Alaskan Malamute To Get In The Bath | The Dodo

Entire family coaxes giant malamute into bath ... even the cat helps ❤️. You can keep up with Emma, Amelia, Phil, Niko and Milo and all of their adventures on YouTube: thedo.do/malamutes. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

World’s Cutest Video Captures Baby Miniature Horse Chasing Human Around.

From baby shoes to miniature food, smaller versions of everything are proven to be insanely cute. In case you need more proof, we present to you… a miniature horse!. In a YouTube video posted by a user called Animal Guy, we meet what has to be one of the most precious creatures ever. Wanting to play with the baby horse, the person filming starts to run around, causing her to chase him. We absolutely adore the sound of her tiny hooves hitting the concrete floor!
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Moose ‘Looking for Love’ Hits Car in New England Downtown and Just Has a Really Rough Day: VIDEO

We’ve all had those days. This poor lovestruck moose, however, takes the cake. Watch his journey unfold as he takes wild rut to the streets of Worcester. We, humans, are still working on the whole coexisting with our fellow nature thing. As Yellowstone National Park Ranger Tara Ross tells Outsider, there’s an “unreal danger” to rut season. Especially in communities shared with megafauna. When fall rolls in, mating season comes about for cervids like moose. And any village, city, or town with these giants in proximity knows there are few sights more terrifying than a hormonal bull.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
hngn.com

Chinese Chef Dies After Severed Snake Head Bit Him in Kitchen Tragedy

A Chinese chef was poisoned by a severed snake head while preparing a special meal requiring it as an ingredient. The snake's head seemed to have an involuntary muscle reaction that caused the fatal biting incident in the jaw muscles. Peng Fan had done the recipe so many times, but...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy