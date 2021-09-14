Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

We’ve all had those days. This poor lovestruck moose, however, takes the cake. Watch his journey unfold as he takes wild rut to the streets of Worcester. We, humans, are still working on the whole coexisting with our fellow nature thing. As Yellowstone National Park Ranger Tara Ross tells Outsider, there’s an “unreal danger” to rut season. Especially in communities shared with megafauna. When fall rolls in, mating season comes about for cervids like moose. And any village, city, or town with these giants in proximity knows there are few sights more terrifying than a hormonal bull.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO