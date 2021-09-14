Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok
Boo the bear is getting some much deserved love online, after a video of him being fed from the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort went viral on Tik Tok. “It’s pretty strange to see recent videos going viral for all of us, since we have been doing this for quite some time, so these are day to day routine tasks for us,” said Catherine Cowan,the manager of the Grizzly Bear Refuge at Kicking Horse.www.thefreepress.ca
