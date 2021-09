I would like your expertise on my Louisiana sweet oranges. Some of the fruit is splitting open. Could you let me know what is wrong? — James Howard. This occurs when a citrus tree absorbs water and moves it into the developing fruit too rapidly. When this happens, the fruit swells too fast and that causes the skin to split. Fruit split is generally a problem primarily in August and September. There is really nothing you can do to control this. Remove and dispose of any split fruit since they are ruined and will not ripen. Losses to fruit split are generally relatively minor, but it’s still disappointing to lose fruit.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO