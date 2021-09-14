CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Vin Diesel Tributes Paul Walker on His Would-Be 48th Birthday in Moving Post

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OcxG_0bvkFTYb00

Fast and Furious star Paul Walker joined the list of celebrities gone too soon nearly a decade ago when he tragically lost his life in a devastating single-car crash.

This past Sunday, September 12, would have been the actor’s 48th birthday. And, while Paul Walker’s loved ones – family, friends, and costars – were unable to celebrate with the Fast and Furious star, many took to social media to share their wishes for the late actor.

One of those honoring Walker for his heavenly birthday is Walker’s Fast and Furious costar, and good friend, actor in Diesel.

On Tuesday, September 14, Vin Diesel took to Instagram, posting a message for his friend and costar, stating in the heartfelt message that he wished he and Walker could have spent his 48th together, rather than simply honoring Walker’s legacy in memory.

“So much to tell you,” Diesel wrote in the Tuesday morning Instagram post. “Normally I would say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday.”

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how the longtime actor honored the late-great Paul Walker on his special day. However, Diesel did post a video from the race track earlier in the weekend.

“I know you were there with me in spirit,” the actor continued in the moving tribute to his friend. “Miss you. Always.”

Diesel included a picture of himself and Paul Walker in the touching Insta post; a scene from one of the duos iconic Fast and Furious films.

Paul Walker Found ‘Fast’ Fame With Hollywood Franchise

Paul Walker saw his name hitting an iconic star status when he began his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. While Walker had been making a name for himself years prior to this break-out role, it was this role that turned the actor into one of the most beloved, and sought-after, Hollywood stars.

Paul Walker and his Fast and Furious costars were filming the seventh installment of the franchise when the actor lost his life in the November, 30 fatal car accident. The tragic accident occurred as the Porsche that Walker was riding in crashed into a pole, killing the actor instantly.

In the Fast and Furious franchise, Walker plays undercover police officer Brian O’Conner.

While the actor passed away before the seventh installment was completed, Paul Walker continued to be a featured star in the film upon its release. The studio was able to complete the film using already filmed footage. The studio then used Walker’s own brothers as body doubles for the scenes shot after the actor’s untimely passing.

‘Fast and Furious’ Becomes One of the Most Popular Movie Franchises

The Fast and Furious franchise now boasts a total of nine films in the original series, as well as a spin-off film.

In the now-iconic racing films, actor Vin Diesel plays famed street racer Dominic Toretto. Walker’s Brian O’Conner initially goes undercover to infiltrate Dominic’s crew to solve a series of vehicular hijackings.

During the course of the series, however, the bond between O’Conner and Toretto grows. And, as a result, each subsequent film moved the plot into a bigger storyline. As the franchise continued, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto’s stories moved from street racing to some pretty epic situations. The subsequent plots involved heists, ingenious spy equipment, and saving the world from impending destruction. Of course, no matter the plot of each of the Fast and Furious iconic films, family; and the bond between O’Conner and Toretto, was always a core focus.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Potentially Spotted in Alabama

Brian Laundrie may be in Alabama. Gabby Petito’s ex-boyfriend was possibly spotted at a restaurant near Mobile. WAFF 48 reports that police officers have begun searching for Laundrie in the Mobile area. That follows multiple reports that he was seen in Tillman’s Corner. A restaurant there, which WAFF did not name, confirmed that officers stopped by. Restaurant workers said police were headed for another restaurant where Laundrie may have been seen.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
marketresearchtelecast.com

Vin Diesel’s millionaire salary for Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel managed to enter Hollywood thanks to Steven Spielberg and his movie Saving Private Ryan. The actor had a role in that film that gave him the necessary attention for other projects such as the first installment of the saga Fast and furious. According to Men’s Health, the interpreter earned $ 2 million for that first film in the franchise that would go on to become one of the most successful series of films in history.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Moving Post
codelist.biz

Vin Diesel: Who is the Hollywood crush’s girlfriend?

Anyone who follows not only the films but also the personal life of Vin Diesel knows that the actor has long been taken. But who is the woman who can call herself his girlfriend?. Vin Diesel’s girlfriend: who is the woman by his side?. Who would have thought? Hollywood hottie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

First Big Appearance: Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel’s son makes his screen debut – Entertainment

Vin Diesel’s son Vincent will make his screen debut in the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furios” series – fittingly, he plays a younger version of his father. This is called a debut made to measure: Vin Diesel’s (53) eleven-year-old son Vincent has got his first role in a big movie. And how could it be otherwise, he is making his screen debut at the side of his father in the upcoming ninth installment of the “Fast & Furios” series.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Vin Diesel's Dad Bod During Italy Trip

Vin Diesel proudly rocked a dad bod during his trip to Italy. The "Fast and Furious" star was recently spotted relaxing on a yacht in Portofino, Italy. Diesel went shirtless, so his dad bod was on full display. Twitter users have mixed opinions after seeing his body. A number of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Happy 48th Birthday To The ‘King From Queens’ Nas!

Today marks the 48th birthday of one of hip-hop’s most treasured lyricists, Nas. By many, Nasir Jones is number one on their top, 10, 5, and 3 lists of the greatest emcees to ever touch the mic in Hip-Hop history. Marbled as the prodigal, deep, and lyrically intellectual spitter, Nas’ coming into Hip-Hop owned multidimensional potency. Not only was he a dexterous battle rapper, but the Queensbridge emcee was also gifted with a melodic touch for wax.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nas Celebrates 48th Birthday With Hit-Boy & Blxst For ‘Brunch On Sundays’ Video

Nas knows how to celebrate in style with good company. Surrounded by a collection of the world’s most accomplished individuals such as VERZUZ creator Swizz Beatz, NBA champion LeBron James, 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst and Grammy Award-winning album producer Hit-Boy, Nas rings in his 48th year with immense class in the “Brunch On Sundays” video.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy