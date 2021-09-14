Vin Diesel Tributes Paul Walker on His Would-Be 48th Birthday in Moving Post

Fast and Furious star Paul Walker joined the list of celebrities gone too soon nearly a decade ago when he tragically lost his life in a devastating single-car crash.

This past Sunday, September 12, would have been the actor’s 48th birthday. And, while Paul Walker’s loved ones – family, friends, and costars – were unable to celebrate with the Fast and Furious star, many took to social media to share their wishes for the late actor.

One of those honoring Walker for his heavenly birthday is Walker’s Fast and Furious costar, and good friend, actor in Diesel.

On Tuesday, September 14, Vin Diesel took to Instagram, posting a message for his friend and costar, stating in the heartfelt message that he wished he and Walker could have spent his 48th together, rather than simply honoring Walker’s legacy in memory.

“So much to tell you,” Diesel wrote in the Tuesday morning Instagram post. “Normally I would say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday.”

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how the longtime actor honored the late-great Paul Walker on his special day. However, Diesel did post a video from the race track earlier in the weekend.

“I know you were there with me in spirit,” the actor continued in the moving tribute to his friend. “Miss you. Always.”

Diesel included a picture of himself and Paul Walker in the touching Insta post; a scene from one of the duos iconic Fast and Furious films.

Paul Walker Found ‘Fast’ Fame With Hollywood Franchise

Paul Walker saw his name hitting an iconic star status when he began his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. While Walker had been making a name for himself years prior to this break-out role, it was this role that turned the actor into one of the most beloved, and sought-after, Hollywood stars.

Paul Walker and his Fast and Furious costars were filming the seventh installment of the franchise when the actor lost his life in the November, 30 fatal car accident. The tragic accident occurred as the Porsche that Walker was riding in crashed into a pole, killing the actor instantly.

In the Fast and Furious franchise, Walker plays undercover police officer Brian O’Conner.

While the actor passed away before the seventh installment was completed, Paul Walker continued to be a featured star in the film upon its release. The studio was able to complete the film using already filmed footage. The studio then used Walker’s own brothers as body doubles for the scenes shot after the actor’s untimely passing.

‘Fast and Furious’ Becomes One of the Most Popular Movie Franchises

The Fast and Furious franchise now boasts a total of nine films in the original series, as well as a spin-off film.

In the now-iconic racing films, actor Vin Diesel plays famed street racer Dominic Toretto. Walker’s Brian O’Conner initially goes undercover to infiltrate Dominic’s crew to solve a series of vehicular hijackings.

During the course of the series, however, the bond between O’Conner and Toretto grows. And, as a result, each subsequent film moved the plot into a bigger storyline. As the franchise continued, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto’s stories moved from street racing to some pretty epic situations. The subsequent plots involved heists, ingenious spy equipment, and saving the world from impending destruction. Of course, no matter the plot of each of the Fast and Furious iconic films, family; and the bond between O’Conner and Toretto, was always a core focus.