Line-up announced for free accessibility conference – GAconf

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released a new Back 4 Blood trailer providing a glimpse into the narrative elements that will guide players through the high stakes campaign. Motivated by their fearless leader known as “Mom,” who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity’s fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO