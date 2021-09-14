Line-up announced for free accessibility conference – GAconf

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Darren Colley
Cover picture for the articleA full line-up has been announced for the free-to-attend online edition of accessibility conference GAconf, taking place on October 11th-12th. GAconf is a game development conference dedicated to making games more accessible to gamers with disabilities, hosted by the IGDA’s accessibility SIG. The event features talks and networking for all disciplines of the games industry, exploring recent and future advances in game accessibility. The 2021 event will be free to attend and held through video conferencing and Discord.

