It looks like Deommodore Lenoir will be counted on by the San Francisco 49ers right out of the gate. The rookie cornerback is warming up with the first-team defense ahead of this morning's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions. That is a good indication that Lenoir will be the starter opposite Jason Verrett when the defense takes the field.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO