CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Best Of Houston® 2021: Chamber Orchestra

By Sam Byrd
Houston Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is ROCO one of Houston's hardest working orchestras...they're also the most fun you can have with classical music. The group runs three seasons concurrently: "In Concert" is more traditional programming with the full orchestra, "Connections" features small chamber appearances in various locations like museums and cultural event centers, and "Unchambered" allows for small performance groups to introduce their own programming.

www.houstonpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Orchestra#Orchestras#Classical Music#Free Music#Buffalo Bayou#The Menninger Clinic#Texas Southern University
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy