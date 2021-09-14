4 Surging Diagnostics & Research Stocks to Buy in September

5 Top Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now. While investors scour the stock market for good stocks to invest in, natural gas stocks are making waves. Namely, this would be thanks to U.S. natural gas prices soaring towards a seven-year high earlier today. Now, gas prices appear to be climbing across the northern hemisphere because of several reasons. For starters, concerns over a possible shortage have and continue to persist in this half of the year. Adding to these concerns, crude oil output in the U.S. is mostly at a standstill after Hurricane Ida.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO