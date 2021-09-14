CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Surging Diagnostics & Research Stocks to Buy in September

By Riddhima Chakraborty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the diagnostics and research industry, the sector is expected to continue growing due to the rise in chronic diseases and AI-based innovations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of quality diagnostics and research stocks Agilent (A), Mettler-Toledo (MTD), Laboratory Corporation of America (LH), and Waters Corporation (WAT). Let’s discuss.

