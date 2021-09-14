A Peaceful Canoe Trip Along The Blackstone River Is Just What You Need to Tap Into Your Inner Zen

Despite its title of the Ocean State, Rhode Island is packed full of stunning waterways of all kinds. Little Rhody is dotted all over with ponds, lakes, and rivers. Some are for swimming, some for boating, some for looking, and some for all three. A charming pastime that is a great way to embrace the diversity of Rhode Islands waterways is canoeing, and the Blackstone River in particular is perfect for a slow and relaxing row.

The Blackstone actually starts in Worcester Massachusetts and runs 48 miles through Cumberland, Lincoln, Central Falls, and Pawtucket, where the river ends in Pawtucket Falls.

The river itself is named after William Blackstone, one of the first settlers of Boston who later made his home in Rhode Island.

The native name for the Blackstone is Kittacuck which means "the Great Tidal River," and before the area was colonized it was full of fish.

Unfortunately colonization led to the river becoming greatly polluted as mills opened up along its banks and used the water to dispose of waste.

In fact, as recently as 1990, Blackstone River was named the most polluted river in the country!

Luckily though, thanks to the Clean Water Act, a lot has been done to improve the waters!

While a swim in the Blackstone might not be highly recommended, it is more than safe for a canoe trip, and with all of the towns it passes through, you are guaranteed to see natural and industrial beauty at every turn.

On the 48 miles of river you will go through forests, farmland, mill towns, and lively cities. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for wildlife as well, there are all types of waterfowl and other birds to be seen along your trip!

Are you excited to tie up your canoe, bring it down to the river, and traverse some or all of this inspiring waterway? It’s hard to find a section that isn’t beautiful and worthy of exploration!