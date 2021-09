Coming into the 2021 season, Las Vegas had set the betting line on at least a half dozen of the Houston Texans' 17 regular season games at a spread where the Texans would be underdogs of double digits or more. The first game in that category took place on Sunday in Cleveland, and the Texans did indeed lose by double digits, with a final score of 31-21. However, if we've learned anything about this season's edition of Houston Texans through the first two weeks of the season, it's that they will fight you until the final minute. Ultimately, the talent deficit sets in, especially (a) with as many bodies as piled up on the Texans' injury list on Sunday, and (b) when one of said bodies belongs to quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO