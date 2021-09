For us, fall has always film trailers and their inevitable release. But perhaps even more exciting than the best of last season is looking toward the excitement of live freeride comps in less-than-perfect snow conditions. The Freeride World Tour has been delivering some of the best high-stakes live ski action for the last 14 years, and they’ve just announced an exciting new 2022 schedule for year 15. The world’s best freeriders will be back, charging hard for the world title with world-class destinations spanning five countries, an exciting new Tour stop, and progressive Tour format updates, Freeride World Tour 2022 promises to reach new heights of freeride action, with the best riders on the best mountains.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO