Britney Spears is still fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate — even as the court is now considering a petition to end the conservatorship entirely. Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition asking the court to end his daughter’s longstanding conservatorship, arguing that it’s become clear over the past few months that circumstances have changed. He also noted that L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny earlier this summer allowed Britney to choose her own attorney and argues, if she “has the capacity and capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity...

