Get your cup of coffee ready, and based on Atlanta’s outlook for this week, you can make it a double. The Falcoholic’s resident film critic doesn’t like what he saw on the screen against the Eagles. Like every M. Night Shyamalan movie in the last two decades, the Falcons are a mess and clearly cannot be easily fixed. Should we accept that, like a Shyamalan movie, we’re just burning up time until everything ends in disappointment? Woodroof recommends tempering expectations further and get prepared to wait until this team is fun again.

