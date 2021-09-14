James Vincent McMorrow – ‘Grapefruit Season’ review: his transition to Sheeran 2.0 is complete
Between Bon Iver and Ed Sheeran, an awful lot of bobble hats have been turned. Over the past 10 years every folkie with a soulful falsetto and a beard like the aftermath of a woodland fire has had their career horizons opened far beyond the local scrumpy festival. Now an acoustic, a sweater, a loop pedal and a rudimentary knowledge of one’s way around a glitchy R&B beat feel like one-way tickets to total pop domination.www.nme.com
