Phoebe: COVID cases continue to decline, ICU volume still high

Phoebe officials are warning people to not think that COVID-19 won't happen to them. “Thankfully, our overall COVID numbers continue to decrease, although we are still seeing high volume, especially in our intensive care units and at our Phoebe Sumter campus. There is reason for optimism because, throughout the pandemic, we have not gotten this deep into a decline in numbers and then seen a sharp upturn,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “To ensure we do not see another spike, more people need to be vaccinated, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. We are still admitting COVID patients every day, and we are still caring for far too many critically ill patients. Don’t be the one who thinks that can’t happen to you. Don’t be the one we are testing for COVID next week. Don’t be the one we have to put on a ventilator next. Every patient in our hospitals today didn’t think they would be the next one.”