CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Phoebe: COVID cases continue to decline, ICU volume still high

By Kyle Proctor
wfxl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe officials are warning people to not think that COVID-19 won't happen to them. “Thankfully, our overall COVID numbers continue to decrease, although we are still seeing high volume, especially in our intensive care units and at our Phoebe Sumter campus. There is reason for optimism because, throughout the pandemic, we have not gotten this deep into a decline in numbers and then seen a sharp upturn,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “To ensure we do not see another spike, more people need to be vaccinated, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. We are still admitting COVID patients every day, and we are still caring for far too many critically ill patients. Don’t be the one who thinks that can’t happen to you. Don’t be the one we are testing for COVID next week. Don’t be the one we have to put on a ventilator next. Every patient in our hospitals today didn’t think they would be the next one.”

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putney, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Health
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Steiner

Comments / 0

Community Policy