Far-Right Leader Says Kids Should Learn German Poems. But He Can't Name One.

 7 days ago
The co-leader of Germany’s far-right AfD party struggled to name a single German poem while on children’s TV promoting the importance of German culture. Tino Chrupalla appeared on Logo!, a children’s news programme on broadcaster ZDF, to stress the importance of teaching traditional German folk songs and poems in schools alongside German philosophers.

www.vice.com

