Sophomore Starts Book Drive In Johnson City

Do you remember what you were doing in your spare time as a Sophomore in high school? For a Johnson City sophomore, a love for reading has her busy organizing a book drive to benefit children attending Johnson City Schools. Aarushi Raj, didn’t always have that love for reading, until she discovered books she was interested in. Now Raj is teaming up with the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands in hopes of giving every student access to the books she or he wants to read. How Can you help? Making a monetary donation is one way, you can also bring books to various donation sites. A list of those sites can be found on our Supertalk Website.