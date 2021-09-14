CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Dobyns -_Bennett Sees Record Number Of AP Capstone Recipients

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School is reporting a record number of students have received Advanced Placement Capstone Diplomas for the 2020-2021 school year. Twelve DB students picked up the advanced placement diplomas. The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college level courses while still in high school. A three or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit and saving students time and money. You can see a list of the Dobyns–Bennett AP Capstone Diploma recipients on our Supertalk webpage.

