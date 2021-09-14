CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Groceries In 30 Minutes Or Less? Kroger, Instacart Say They Can Do It

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kroger (KR) is extending its partnership with Instacart to get groceries to North American homes in as little as 30 minutes through a new service called Kroger Delivery Now. The service grows Kroger’s tie-up with Instacart, which was first started in 2017. At the time, the companies offered a two-hour delivery. In 2019, the pair expanded the venture to include alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger stores in 15 states.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Mcmullen
Retail Wire

What’s Kroger doing most right?

At this week’s GroceryShop trade event in Last Vegas, the crowds have been a little lighter than in the pre-COVID era, but the information flowed copiously. Kroger chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen took the opportunity to enumerate a series of initiatives his company has pursued in the past year, as the retailer made moves to consolidate its position at the top.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 Minutes Or Less#Alcohol#Food Drink#North American#Kroger Delivery Now#The Wall Street Journal
TheSpoon

Buyk Launches 15 Minute Grocery Delivery in NYC

Buyk, a new ultra-fast grocery delivery startup, launched operations in NYC this week. The company announced this week that they’d launched delivery in Manhattan. Buyk, which was founded by Rodion Shishkov and Slava Bocharov – the same founding team who started Russian fast-grocery store Samokat – announced early this year that they’d raised $46 million for a US launch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Consumer Reports.org

Bagged Kale Recalled at Kroger and Other Grocery Stores

Kroger said Thursday it is recalling its “Kroger Kale” brand of bagged kale, produced by Baker Farms, because the greens could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The kale was sold in 1-pound bags at Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn and Huntsville, Alabama; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; central and northwest Ohio; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; and northwestern Virginia.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
614now.com

Kroger launches “virtual convenience store” with delivery in as little as 30 minutes

Love having your groceries delivered but hate waiting 12 hours, or sometimes even several days, until you get them?. On Sept. 14, the grocery chain partnered with Instacart to launch Kroger Delivery Now, a service they’ve billed as a “virtual convenience store” that boasts over 25,000 items. Their massive inventory, including snacks, groceries, over the counter medication, other essentials, and much more.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Morning Call

Grocery shortages? Here’s why half and half and other items are getting tough to find

If you’ve noticed a shortage of half and half and products at your supermarket, you’re not alone. The chronic shortage of workers is continuing to affect a swath of businesses across the country. The latest wave is hitting supermarkets, affecting some dairy products, especially half and half and bottled drinks. “It’s a labor shortage issue,” said Dennis Curtin, director of public relations for ...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Big Change to Its App

Whether shopping from inside of an actual store or on the go from wherever life takes you, supermarket apps are super useful tools—and Walmart's is no exception. It already offers grocery shoppers access to millions of items, money-saving coupons, and multiple delivery and touch-free payment options. Now, one big change is about to make check out even easier.
CELL PHONES
WVNT-TV

Kroger and Instacart team up to provide nationwide Kroger Delivery Now service

(WFXR) — Kroger has a new service for customers to help them get their groceries and household items in 30 minutes or less. It’s called Kroger Delivery Now. The virtual convenience store gives customers the option to choose among 25,000 items such as meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and other items. These items are then delivered straight to your doorstep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy