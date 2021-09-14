Groceries In 30 Minutes Or Less? Kroger, Instacart Say They Can Do It
Kroger (KR) is extending its partnership with Instacart to get groceries to North American homes in as little as 30 minutes through a new service called Kroger Delivery Now. The service grows Kroger’s tie-up with Instacart, which was first started in 2017. At the time, the companies offered a two-hour delivery. In 2019, the pair expanded the venture to include alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger stores in 15 states.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1